The Diplomat Box Office India Day 6: John Abraham's film nets Rs 1.30 crore; To get affected by IPL next weekend
The Diplomat has netted Rs 1.30 crore on the sixth day at the box office. The business of John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb's film will be affected by IPL in the second weekend.
Filmmaker Shivam Nair, who has previously helmed movies like Ahista Ahista and Bhaag Johnny, has made his theatrical comeback for The Diplomat after eight years. Nair last directed Naam Shabana in 2017. Set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan relations, The Diplomat has had a low-lying run in its first week. John Abraham's film will have to face IPL in the upcoming weekend.
The Diplomat Collects Rs 1.3 Crore On Day 6
The Diplomat has added Rs 1.3 crore to its box office collection on first Wednesday. It has brought its cume collection to Rs 17.45 crore net in India. John Abraham-starrer collected Rs 13.25 crore in the opening weekend.
Also starring Sadia Khateeb, the political thriller earned Rs 4.2 crore including Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday's businesses.
Net India Collections Of The Diplomat Are Mentioned Below:
|Days
|India Net Collections
|Day 1
|Rs 4 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 4.5 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 4.75 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 1.40 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 1.30 crore
|Total
|Rs 17.45 crore
The Diplomat To Get Affected By IPL 2025
The Diplomat, which has received positive reception among cinephiles, relies on word of mouth to sustain well in the second weekend. Meanwhile, the film's business will be affected by the Indian Premier League which starts from Saturday, March 22, 2025. The first match of the IPL will be held between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
It is yet to be seen how John Abraham's The Diplomat performs in the coming days. The film is competing with the holdover release, Chhaava, which is headlined by Vicky Kaushal.
The Diplomat In Cinemas
