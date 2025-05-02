Thunderbolts Day 1 Box Office: Marvel’s superhero film takes lukewarm start in India, earns Rs 2.60 crore

Marvel Studios’ latest superhero outing, Thunderbolts, took a tepid start at the Indian box office, collecting just Rs 2.60 crore nett on its opening day (May 1). The lackluster debut signals another disappointment for Hollywood releases in the country this year, continuing a downward trend that has plagued major imports.

Directed by Jake Schreier and featuring a packed ensemble including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Thunderbolts serves as the 36th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the final entry of Phase Five. Despite glowing reviews from critics and the film’s high-profile premiere at London’s Empire Leicester Square on April 22, Indian audiences appear largely indifferent.

This underwhelming reception mirrors the fate of Captain America: Brave New World, which also failed to gain traction upon release in India. Snow White bombed as well, underscoring the growing disinterest in Hollywood spectacles that once pulled significant crowds.

In contrast, the only notable Hollywood success story this year in India was Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar re-releases in February and March. Both screenings drew major footfall, reaffirming that Indian audiences still reserve their excitement and money for directors like Nolan and James Cameron, whose films continue to command a devoted following.

Marvel, which once enjoyed massive popularity across India, has lost its footing. A key reason may be the absence of marquee talents like Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Tom Holland from their recent ventures. Without the charm and legacy of the original Avengers lineup, new MCU entries like Thunderbolts and Captain America 4 are finding it harder to connect with audiences.

The film’s storyline, revolving around a team of antiheroes forced to work together on a high-stakes mission leading to their redemption, may not have been compelling enough in the eyes of Indian moviegoers. Whether the movie finds some legs in the coming days remains to be seen, but with such a soft opening, the road ahead in India looks challenging.

Stateside, Thunderbolts is expecting a USD 70 to USD 75 million opening. Globally, it is hoping to push past USD 130 million. The movie’s performance in Asia so far has been unenthusiastic, and the case looks the same in some European countries like Italy.

