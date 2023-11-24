Tiger 3 Box Office Update: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif actioner enters Rs 400 crore worldwide club in 12 days

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi's action-drama film Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma enters its third conventional week at the box office today. In its first 12 days, it has collected an appreciable Rs 241.75 crores in Hindi and Rs 6.25 crores in other languages for a nett total of Rs 248 crores. The gross India collections of the film stand at Rs 301 crores. Another around Rs 107 crores have come from overseas, taking the global cume of Tiger 3 to Rs 408 crores. The film has one more week to score and it will be aiming to cross Rs 450 crores worldwide the very least.

Tiger 3's Performance At The Box Office Is Good When Seen In Isolation

Tiger 3's performance if seen in isolation is reasonably good. Hindi origin films to have crossed Rs 400 crores worldwide post pandemic are only Brahmastra Part 1 - Shiva, Pathaan, Jawan and Gadar 2. However, Tiger 3 is the third installation of the blockbuster Tiger franchise and is also a film in YRF's Spy Universe and thus expectations from it were much higher. It is unfortunate that this Salman Khan actioner will end up doing lower than the previous Tiger film that is Tiger Zinda Hai, unadjusted for inflation, both in India and internationally. In terms of ticket receipts, it will be the film to have sold the least tickets in the Tiger trilogy.

The day wise nett Hindi collections of Tiger 3 are as follows:-

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 42.25 crores 2 Rs 57 crores 3 Rs 42.50 crores 4 Rs 19.75 crores 5 Rs 16.75 crores 6 Rs 13 crores 7 Rs 18 crores 8 Rs 9.75 crores 9 Rs 7 crores 10 Rs 6.25 crores 11 Rs 5.25 crores 12 Rs 4.75 crores Total Rs 241.75 crores nett in 12 days

The dubbed versions have contributed around Rs 6.25 crores nett to take the India nett total to Rs 248 crores. The India gross total stands at Rs 301 crores.

What's Next For Salman Khan

Salman Khan has confirmed to be doing a film titled The Bull, directed by Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan under the banner Dharma Productions, next. He has also confirmed that he will be doing Dabangg 4, Kick 2 and Sooraj Barjatya's family drama after The Bull.

About Tiger 3

Following the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, Avinash Singh Rathore (alias "Tiger") is framed as a traitor, where he goes on a life-threatening crusade to clear his and his family's name.

When And Where To Watch Tiger 3

Tiger 3 plays at a theatre near you, now.

