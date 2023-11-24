Tiger 3 Day 13 Box Office: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer adds Rs 3.75 crores nett on second Friday

Tiger 3 directed by Maneesh Sharma and starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi among others held decently on its second Friday in theatres to collect around Rs 3.75 crores. The Hindi nett of the film now stands at Rs 245.50 crores and on its 14th day, it will cross the Rs 250 crore nett Hindi threshold as well. The performance of Tiger 3 has been good if seen in isolation but not as much considering that it is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and is part of the much loved YRF Spy Universe.

Tiger 3 Will Look To Make Most Of The Open Box Office Week Before Animal And Sam Bahadur Arrive

Tiger 3 has 6 more days to score after which Animal and Sam Bahadur will take away majority of its screens. The collections on second Friday indicate that the movie will be looking to ends its Hindi theatrical run collecting around Rs 265 - 270 crores nett. The target for the film will be to hit Rs 450 crores worldwide mark which is a respectable number.

Tiger 3's Total Recoveries Are In The Vicinity Of Rs 400 Crores

The global theatrical share of Tiger 3 will be around Rs 185 crores. The non-theatrical revenues will take the total recoveries of the film close to Rs 400 crores. Both Salman Khan and Yash Raj Films are making money on the film, only that it won't be as much as they anticipated prior to the film release. It must be noted that Tiger 3 is among the most expensive Indian films ever made.

The day wise nett Hindi collections of Tiger 3 are as follows:-

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 42.25 crores 2 Rs 57 crores 3 Rs 42.50 crores 4 Rs 19.75 crores 5 Rs 16.75 crores 6 Rs 13 crores 7 Rs 18 crores 8 Rs 9.75 crores 9 Rs 7 crores 10 Rs 6.25 crores 11 Rs 5.25 crores 12 Rs 4.75 crores 13 Rs 3.75 crores Total Rs 245.50 crores nett in 13 days

Watch the Tiger 3 Trailer

Advertisement

What's Next For Salman Khan

Salman Khan has confirmed to be doing a film titled The Bull, directed by Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan under the banner Dharma Productions, next. He has also confirmed that he will be doing Dabangg 4, Kick 2 and Sooraj Barjatya's family drama after The Bull.

About Tiger 3

Following the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, Avinash Singh Rathore (alias "Tiger") is framed as a traitor, where he goes on a life-threatening crusade to clear his and his family's name.

When And Where To Watch Tiger 3

Tiger 3 plays at a theatre near you, now.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3 Box Office Update: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif actioner enters Rs 400 crore worldwide club in 12 days