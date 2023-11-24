Tiger 3 Day 13 Box Office: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer adds Rs 3.75 crores nett on second Friday

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi led Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma is nearing the Rs 250 crore mark at the Hindi box office.

Salman Khan
Tiger 3 is closing in at Rs 250 crores nett at the Hindi box office (Credit: Yash Raj Films)

Key Highlight

  • Tiger 3 is closing in at Rs 250 crores nett in India for its Hindi version
  • Tiger 3's global cume stands at slightly over Rs 400 crores gross
  • Tiger 3 plays at a theatre near you, now

Tiger 3 directed by Maneesh Sharma and starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi among others held decently on its second Friday in theatres to collect around Rs 3.75 crores. The Hindi nett of the film now stands at Rs 245.50 crores and on its 14th day, it will cross the Rs 250 crore nett Hindi threshold as well. The performance of Tiger 3 has been good if seen in isolation but not as much considering that it is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and is part of the much loved YRF Spy Universe.

Tiger 3 Will Look To Make Most Of The Open Box Office Week Before Animal And Sam Bahadur Arrive

Tiger 3 has 6 more days to score after which Animal and Sam Bahadur will take away majority of its screens. The collections on second Friday indicate that the movie will be looking to ends its Hindi theatrical run collecting around Rs 265 - 270 crores nett. The target for the film will be to hit Rs 450 crores worldwide mark which is a respectable number. 

Tiger 3's Total Recoveries Are In The Vicinity Of Rs 400 Crores

The global theatrical share of Tiger 3 will be around Rs 185 crores. The non-theatrical revenues will take the total recoveries of the film close to Rs 400 crores. Both Salman Khan and Yash Raj Films are making money on the film, only that it won't be as much as they anticipated prior to the film release. It must be noted that Tiger 3 is among the most expensive Indian films ever made.

The day wise nett Hindi collections of Tiger 3 are as follows:-

Day India Nett Collections
1 Rs 42.25 crores
2 Rs 57 crores
3 Rs 42.50 crores
4 Rs 19.75 crores
5 Rs 16.75 crores
6 Rs 13 crores
7 Rs 18 crores
8 Rs 9.75 crores
9 Rs 7 crores
10 Rs 6.25 crores
11 Rs 5.25 crores
12 Rs 4.75 crores
13 Rs 3.75 crores
Total Rs 245.50 crores nett in 13 days

Watch the Tiger 3 Trailer

What's Next For Salman Khan

Salman Khan has confirmed to be doing a film titled The Bull, directed by Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan under the banner Dharma Productions, next. He has also confirmed that he will be doing Dabangg 4, Kick 2 and Sooraj Barjatya's family drama after The Bull.

About Tiger 3

Following the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, Avinash Singh Rathore (alias "Tiger") is framed as a traitor, where he goes on a life-threatening crusade to clear his and his family's name.

When And Where To Watch Tiger 3

Tiger 3 plays at a theatre near you, now.

