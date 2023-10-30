Tiger 3 Overseas Advance Booking: Salman Khan Off to an Excellent start; To challenge Dhoom 3 & Sultan

Earlier last week, Tiger 3 saw its tickets going on sale internationally. The initial pre-sales trends that have emerged are very impressive, presaging a big start when the film releases on the 12th of next month. The Salman Khan led film has gathered nearly USD 150,000 in sales for the first day, thirteen days prior to release. In recent times, the sales are next only to two Shah Rukh Khan starrers Jawan and Pathaan, both of which have taken the overseas box office to unprecedented heights this year.

The best response has come in the United Kingdom and UAE, the two markets where Salman Khan plays strongly. However, in terms of raw sales figures, the United States takes the lead with nearly USD 50,000 in first-day sales. In the United Kingdom, as of this morning, the film has sold nearly 3,000 tix, translating to GBP 25,000 in revenue. At the same time, it is running two-thirds of Jawan, a pace it has maintained since the start of sales.

Likewise, in the UAE, the first-day pre-sales have reached USD 22,000, with 1,600 tickets sold. Here, Tiger 3 is clocking in at around 70 per cent of the sales of Jawan and 60 per cent of Pathaan.

Being a Sunday release, Tiger 3 will not be challenging any of the weekend records, given the weekend will be just one day, but it can feature among the top opening days. To put it in perspective, Pathaan and Jawan hold the record for the biggest opening day, notching up USD 4.50 million plus on their first day. It will be tough to challenge these two but can aim for the next place. The next best first day for a Bollywood film is USD 3.50 million for Dhoom 3. For a Salman starrer, the record is with Sultan, which grossed USD 3.04 million on Eid day. The way pre-sales have started, Tiger 3 can aim to topple these two.

