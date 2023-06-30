Top Kiara Advani Day 1 Box Office Openers In India: Satyaprem Ki Katha takes 5th biggest start for the actress

Kiara Advani is among the most promising new age actresses in the country today. She has been a part of some of the most loved Indian films like Bharat Ane Nenu, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 among many others. She has been a very consistent box office performer as well, barring a few hiccups that every actor sees in their movie career. Her latest film co-starring Kartik Aaryan and directed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha, has taken a reasonable start considering the holiday factor and a level of producer intervention. It is still her joint fifth biggest opener at the Hindi box office, further cementing her position as a dependable actress from a commercial standpoint.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Takes An Opening Of Rs 8.50 Crores Nett At The Box Office

Satyaprem Ki Katha took an opening of Rs 8.50 crores nett at the box office on day 1. The opening note is reasonable but good enough for a film with limited theatrical potential. The film may see a drop in its collections on the second day since it is coming off a holiday. However, owing to positive word of mouth, it will see an upturn in its collections on day 3 and 4, to pose an extended opening weekend of Rs 30 - 35 crores nett. If the film happens to hold well on Monday, it can have a good little run at the box office before Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part 1 takes over the reigns.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Leads To Bigger Projects For Kiara Advani

After Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kiara Advani will see in a massive project directed by S. Shankar and co-starring Ram Charan, Game Changer. She may also be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 although it is not confirmed yet, if she will be a part of the blockbuster franchise.

Following is a list of top Kiara Advani day 1 nett openers at the Indian box office (Hindi Films Only)

1. Kabir Singh: Rs 20.20 cr

2. MS Dhoni The Untold Story: Rs 20.15 cr

3. Good Newwz: Rs 17.25 cr

4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Rs 13.50 cr

5. JugJugg Jeeyo: Rs 8.50 crores | Satyaprem Ki Katha: Rs 8.50 crores

Where To Watch Satyaprem Ki Katha

You can watch Satyaprem Ki Katha at a theatre near you, now.

ALSO READ: Top Kartik Aaryan Day 1 Box Office Openers In India: Satyaprem Ki Katha takes 3rd biggest start