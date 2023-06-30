Top Kartik Aaryan Day 1 Box Office Openers In India: Satyaprem Ki Katha takes 3rd biggest start

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most exciting Indian actors from the younger lot. He is loved and admired by many. In his 12 years as an actor, he has been a part of some very memorable films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 among many others. He has been consistently delivering good openings at the box office since his breakout as a genuine a-lister with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The opening of Satyaprem Ki Katha at the box office is fair considering the fact that it released on a holiday with good producer backing. It has still emerged as the actor's third biggest opener after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Love Aaj Kal and it is to be seen how the film performs from here on.



Satyaprem Ki Katha Takes An Opening Of Rs 8.5 Crores Nett At The Indian Box Office

Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kiara Advani and directed by Sameer Vidwans, took an opening of Rs 8.5 crores nett on day 1. The film saw a growing trajectory with every passing show after low footfalls in the morning shows. The numbers on Friday indicate a slight drop in the film's collections. Owing to good word of mouth, it should get back into action on Saturday and Sunday, to pose an extended weekend of around Rs 30 - 35 crores nett. Only 2 Kartik Aaryan films registered a higher opening than Satyaprem Ki Katha. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 managed Rs 13.50 crores nett on a working Friday, Love Aaj Kal collected Rs 11.50 crores on Valentine's day before seeing a steep fall in its collections due to poor word of mouth.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Instills Faith In Kartik Aaryan's Commerciality

Satyaprem Ki Katha is a no-nonsense genuine romantic drama. For it to take a reasonable opening after the debacle of Shehzada shows that Kartik Aaryan has public support and it is for the right genre and content to ensure that his films take better initials. His upcoming films like the action drama with Kabir Khan, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 should unleash his box office potential.

Following is a list of top Kartik Aaryan day 1 nett openers at the Indian box office

1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Rs 13.50 crores

2. Love Aaj Kal: Rs 11.50 crores

3. Satyaprem Ki Katha: Rs 8.50 crores

4. Pati Patni Aur Woh: Rs 8.35 crores

5. Luka Chuppi: Rs 7.75 crores

6. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2: Rs 6.20 crores

7. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Rs 6.18 crores

8. Shehzada: Rs 5.50 crores

