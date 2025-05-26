Tourist Family Tamil Box Office Day 26: Sasikumar and Simran's heartwarming film inches closer to Rs 60 crore mark

Karan Veer Mehra Abhijeet Bhattacharya Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Bold scenes for Tripti Dimri in Spirit Dhadak 2 Release Date Housefull 5 Trailer Hrithik Roshan impressed by Rakesh Roshan Cocktail Re-release Ishaan Khatter Maa Bipasha Basu Jism

Sasikumar and Simran's feel-good drama Tourist Family is inching closer to the Rs 60 crore mark at the Tamil box office.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on May 26, 2025
Sasikumar, Simran


Tamil movie Tourist Family starring Sasikumar and Simran in the lead is doing well even in its fourth week. Released on May 1, the film has already emerged as a blockbuster, showing a superlative box office trend. 

Directed by Abhishan Jeevinth, the movie began its box office journey by collecting Rs 2 crore on Day 1. It further witnessed a good trend and grossed Rs 45 crore by the end of two weeks. The movie kept on luring the audience and stormed past the final cume of its rival release, Retro, in the third week. Tourist Family added around Rs 3.10 crore to the tally in its 4th weekend. 

As per estimates, the movie grossed around Rs 70 lakh on Day 26, bringing the total cume to Rs 57.20 crore gross at the Tamil box office. The movie will keep on luring the audience at least for one week until the release of Thug Life. Let's see how the movie performs in the coming days.  

Day-wise box office collections of Tourist Family are as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Box Office
1 Rs 2.00 crore
2 Rs 1.60 crore
3 Rs 2.90 crore
4 Rs 4.05 crore
5 Rs 2.65 crore
6 Rs 2.55 crore
7 Rs 2.50 crore
8 Rs 2.75 crore  
9 Rs 3.25 crore
10 Rs 5.75 crore
11 Rs 6.50 crore 
12 Rs 3.00 crore 
13 Rs 2.50 crore
14 Rs 2.25 crore 
15 Rs 1.65 crore 
16 Rs 1.30 crore
17 Rs 2.05 crore
18 Rs 2.25 crore
19 Rs 1 crore
20 Rs 0.90 crore
21 Rs 0.85 crore
22 Rs 0.80 crore
23 Rs 0.75 crore
24 Rs 1.15 crore
25 Rs 1.20 crore
26 Rs 0.70 crore (est.)
Total Rs 57.20 crore (est.)

Tourist Family in cinemas now

Tourist Family is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

