Bholaa 10 Day Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer hits Rs 67 crore; Targets a run till Eid weekend

The Ajay Devgn led action entertainer, Bholaa, has collected Rs 11.50 crore in its second weekend, taking the 11-day total collection of the film to Rs 66.80 crore. The film got a boast due to the Good Friday holiday on Friday and consolidated itself from thereon with jumps on Saturday and Sunday. The jump came in the multiplexes on Friday and Saturday, whereas it’s the mass belts that showed gains on Sunday.

Bholaa targets 80 crore plus finish

Bholaa collected Rs 3.25 crore on it’s second Friday, followed by Rs 3.75 crore on Saturday and finally Rs 4.50 crore on Sunday, taking the weekend total to Rs 11.50 crore. The film has an open run of another week with a holiday on Friday and this should help it zoom into the Rs 80 crore club by the end of its run. The result on number front will be similar to the likes of Vikram Vedha and Jug Jugg Jeeyo, with Bholaa emerging #1 among the three at lifetime collection of about Rs 83 to 85 crore.

Bholaa gets an audience despite remake factor

Being an action film in 3D, the cost for Bholaa is in the vicinity of Rs 150 crore including PnA, and hence, being around the 100-crore number would have entailed a success tag. But yet, it's better to take it by the day and it will be interesting to see if the film sustains to get in the 90 crore range. The numbers independently in the larger scheme of things are there as compared to 85% of the post pandemic releases, going by the saying, something is always better than nothing, but then, there was also a Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which couldn’t get a clean hit tag at Rs 125 crore plus lifetime due to the cost factor.

Bholaa will end with a theatrical share of Rs 38 to 40 crore from India. The film isn’t rejected as the jumps are coming in the second weekend too, but the acceptance is certainly not unanimous. There’s also the remake factor into play as remakes are finding it tough at the box office in the post pandemic world. Much like Vikram Vedha, even Kaithi (Tamil) was dubbed in Hindi and available for free on YouTube and hence, both Vikram Vedha and Bholaa getting some sort of audience on board was a result of the audience pull of the two protagonists, especially in mass belts. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

