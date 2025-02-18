Vidaamuyarchi Day 13 India Box Office Trends: Ajith Kumar's movie to see yet another drop on 2nd Tuesday

Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, and starring Ajith Kumar in the lead, is struggling at the box office. The movie is heading for its sad end soon.

Vidaamuyarchi set for another drop on 2nd Tuesday

Co-starring Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra and Arjun Sarja, the action thriller never witnessed an encouraging trend after its opening day. The movie opened with a solid Rs 25.50 crore in Tamil Nadu but failed to maintain a good momentum. The 12-day total cume of Vidaamuyarchi stands at Rs 76.05 crore. As per its trends, the action thriller will only add Rs 25 lakh to the tally today, on 2nd Tuesday.

With such underwhelming box office trends, Vidaamuyarchi is heading for its finish with a BELOW-AVERAGE verdict. The movie will wrap its domestic theatrical run at much under Rs 100 crore while its global gross will be wrapped under the Rs 150 crore mark.

Vidaamuyarchi disappoints; All eyes are now on Good Bad Ugly

Vidaamuyarchi met with average word-of-mouth which impacted its business to a major extent. One must know that it was not a regular mass commercial potboiler for which South cinema is usually known! Though Vidaamuyarchi disappointed with its trends, Ajith Kumar's next venture is Good Bad Ugly.

It will be interesting to see if the Tamil Superstar can make his big comeback with GBU at the box office or not. The movie is set for release on April 10, 2025.

