Vidaamuyarchi Day 9 Tamil Nadu Box Office Trends: Ajith Kumar starrer set to unimpress on 2nd Friday

Starring Ajith Kumar in the title role, Vidaamuyarchi is continuously disappointing with its underwhelming trend at the box office. The Magizh Thirumeni-directed film is set to record another low day today, given the poor morning occupancy.

Vidaamuyarchi set for new drop on Valentine's Day

Opened with Rs 25.50 crore in Tamil Nadu, Vidaamuyarchi couldn't maintain a good momentum at the box office. The movie wrapped its first weekend of four days at Rs 61 crore and further witnessed a continuous downward trajectory. It added another Rs 11.50 crore from Monday to Thursday and closed its first week at Rs 72.50 crore gross at the Kollywood box office.

The movie entered its 2nd week today on Valentine's Day. Ideally, the movie should have seen a jump today; the morning occupancy of Vidaamuyarchi is pretty low. As per estimates, the Ajith Kumar movie will add another Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore today and take its total 9-day cume to Rs 74 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Vidaamuyarchi crosses the Rs 125 crore mark globally

Co-starring Trisha, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Sarja, Vidaamuyarchi has surpassed the Rs 125 crore gross mark at the global box office by the end of its first week. Currently standing at Rs 126.50 crore, the movie is expected to wrap its global run under the Rs 150 crore mark.

It is an underwhelming result for such a well-budgeted movie starring an A-list superstar of Tamil cinema. While Vidaamuyarchi disappointed with its box office, expectations are high with his next venture, Good Bad Ugly.

Vidaamuyarchi In Cinemas

Vidaamuyarchi is available in cinemas now. Have you watched it yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.