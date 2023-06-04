Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Day 2 Box Office: Vicky-Sara film grows by 35 percent; Netts Rs 7 crores on Saturday

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan led Zara Hatke Zara Bachke directed by Laxman Utekar had a reasonable 35 percent jump on its second day as it collected around Rs 7 - 7.25 crores on its second day. On the face of it, a 35 percent jump isn't a lot but considering that day one sprung a surprise with around Rs 5.25 crore nett, way higher than industry projections and expectations, these numbers on day 2 are pretty good.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Has Witnessed Growth In National As Well As Non National Chains

The collections of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in national chains on day 1 were around Rs 3.35 crores and day 2 has gone on to do Rs 4.45 crores. A movie chain like MovieMax that recorded numbers of Rs 8.65 lakhs on day 1 has gone on to gross Rs 12.95 lakhs on day 2. There is a certain audience that has been attracted to the film in a big way and it can be due to numerous factors like hit music and a fresh pairing, apart from the buy one get one deal that coaxed prospective viewers to give it a try.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Is The Most Preferred Movie Choice In India This Week

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke now stands at Rs 12.25 crores after 2 days and by the end of the weekend, the film will have crossed the Rs 20 crore nett threshold with competition from a notable release like Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. It is infact the most preferred movie choice in the country this week. These numbers are absolutely relieving for the exhibitors and Hindi Film Industry that had very little going its way, especially for small and mid-budget films barring exceptions. The buy one get one offer has played a big role but that offer alone is of no use if there is no genuine excitement related to the film in the first place. If the film sustains on weekdays, it can have a good little run till the release of Adipurush on the 16th of June, 2023.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Rubbishes A Trade Perception

The numbers of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke are also appreciable because both Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have been exclusive to digital platforms since the pandemic. For them to register a respectable opening theatrically, that too for a small town rom-com means that the potential of a film is not necessarily impacted if the actors are not exclusive only to theatres.

The day-wise nett box office collections of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in India are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 5.25 cr

Day 2 - Rs 7.00 cr (approximately)

Total = Rs 12.25 crores nett in 2 days.

Advertisement

You can watch Zara Hatke Zara Bachke at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: Box Office Trends: Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse & Zara Hatke Zara Bachke headed for a good Saturday