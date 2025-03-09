BTS’ Jungkook shares song recommendations via Bam's Instagram; playfully chats with Jimin on Weverse on SUGA’s birthday

Even while serving in the military, BTS’ Jungkook continues to keep fans engaged in his own unique way. Since deleting his personal Instagram account, he has occasionally used his dog Bam’s Instagram account to share glimpses of his life, much to the delight of ARMYs who eagerly anticipate any update from him. On March 9, Jungkook once again surprised fans by sharing a curated list of song recommendations, a tradition he has followed over the years, giving ARMYs a taste of the music he has been enjoying.

This time, his playlist featured a diverse mix of artists and genres, including Let Me Know by Carlos Abril, Amelia Rose, and 9ICK, One Deep by Pimmie, Slauson by Pimmie, Oxford Circus by Frex, Hanging With You by THEHONESTGUY, Drama by Rex Orange County, Dramamine by Flawed Mangoes, and Among the Clouds by Aqualina. Fans were quick to react, streaming the songs to feel closer to Jungkook’s musical world. Many expressed their excitement over his recommendations, sharing their thoughts on social media.

Beyond Instagram, Jungkook made another surprise appearance on Weverse, the fan community platform where BTS members occasionally interact with ARMYs. He posted a short but cheerful update, writing, “Weather is finally getting better heh heh.” His simple message immediately caught the attention of fans and fellow BTS member Jimin, who humorously replied, “Not yet, it’s still cold.”

Their playful exchange didn’t stop there as Jungkook jokingly responded, “Please don’t leave comments while talking next to me,” to which Jimin quickly replied, “Yep.” This lighthearted interaction instantly became a trending topic among ARMYs, as they cherished the playful moment of friendship between the two.

Meanwhile, March 9 is an important day for BTS fans, as it marks SUGA’s birthday. Many fans were hopeful that he would take this occasion to break his silence following his DUI controversy, which has kept him away from public interactions for some time. However, as of now, SUGA has not addressed fans or made any statement. While ARMYs continue to wait for his return, Jungkook’s updates have provided a sense of comfort and excitement, helping to fill the void left by his and the other members’ military service.