Animal EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu to attend grand event in Hyderabad as Chief Guest

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli will be joining Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Bhushan Kumar, & Sandeep Reddy Vanga as Chief Guest at Animal Pre Release event.

Nov 26, 2023
A grand event for Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal is going to take place tomorrow, November 27. Pinkvilla exclusively got to know that Indian actor and film producer Mahesh Babu will join the event as a Chief Guest. 

Mahesh Babu, Bhushan Kumar and others to attend Animal grand event in Hyderabad

We exclusively got to know that Mahesh Babu will be attending a grand event as a Chief Guest organized for the film Animal in Hyderabad tomorrow, November 27. Bhushan Kumar will also attend the event. The film's cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga are set to grace the event too. On the other hand, SS Rajamouli will be seen attending the grand event in Hyderabad too. 

It is a fan event where many admirers of these actors will be present. 

The trailer of the film was recently released which created buzz among fans on social media. 

About Animal 

The story revolves around a father-son relationship, with Ranbir playing the role of a man committed to protecting his family and their hidden truth. Anil Kapoor portrays Ranbir's father, Balbir Singh, and Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Geetanjali, a possible romantic interest for Ranbir's character.

On the other hand, Bobby Deol in Animal plays a strong and menacing villain. 

Meanwhile, Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will hit theaters on December 1, 2023.

