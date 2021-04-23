Casting Coup: Deepika Padukone & Kareena Kapoor would be an apt choice if Bride Wars is ever remade in Hindi

Bride Wars featured Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson in the lead roles. In this column, we write about actors we think can play the parts from the original, if it’s remake is ever made in India

Director Gary Winick’s romantic black comedy, Bride Wars, may not be critically acclaimed but is extremely popular amongst the masses. It featured Kate Hudson as Olivia Lerner aka Liv and Anne Hathaway as Emma Allan. The film revolves around two best friends who have dichotomic personalities but share the same dream - of getting married at the plaza in New York. Their respective boyfriends propose around the same time, and the BFF’s even manage to procure different dates at the busy plaza for their wedding. However, all hell breaks loose when because of a clerical error they end up getting the same wedding date.

The film boasts of drama, comedy, emotions and romance in abundance, which is also why back in 2011, reportedly filmmaker Shirish Kunder was attempting to remake it in Hindi. Apparently, and were also approached to play the lead parts. Sadly, the film didn’t materialise back then. However, we wonder if someone attempts to adapt Bride Wars again in India, which actors would fit the part. To begin with, I believe will be an apt choice to play Hathaway’s Emma Allan.

Alan is a school teacher and she is the more giving and forgiving amongst the two lead characters. Deepika in her career has played a variety of roles, right from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Piku, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Chennai Express. She is known to pull off any role, and I am sure she will do complete justice to this as well. Interestingly, Padukone is reprising Hathaway’s role in the Hindi remake of The Intern as well.

Meanwhile, Hudson’s Liv is a well-to-do attorney in the film. She is a go-getter and the risk taker among the two. This role has many layers and in my opinion, Kareena Kapoor Khan would be the best choice for this part. Bebo is known to make the characters her own, but at the same time also makes it look so effortless.

There are another two important characters in the film. Fletcher Flemson, who is Allan’s fiance, and Daniel Williams, who is the love of Liv's life. For Flemson played by Chris Pratt, Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi would be an interesting choice. In fact, Chaturvedi and Padukone are already working together in Shakun Batra’s untitled next.

Last but not the least, for Williams that was played by Steve Howey, would be perfect. There is a certain amount of maturity depicted in this character, and Mohit would be able to portray that well in the Indian adaptation, if it’s ever made.

An earlier attempt to remake this film unfortunately didn’t work out, but we hope some filmmaker decides to take up this challenge again.

Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty comes out to help people during COVID 19 pandemic: Help all those that you can

Share your comment ×