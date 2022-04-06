EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan reveals how he paid an ode to his father Amitabh Bachchan in Dasvi

Abhishek Bachchan is a busy bee these days. After all, he is promoting his movie Dasvi these days. Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the movie also features Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in the lead and has been creating a lot of waves in the industry. As Abhishek is promoting the movie, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor got candid and revealed that he had given an ode to his father Amitabh Bachchan in one of the scenes in Dasvi.

Talking about it, Abhishek said, “In my work, I have my own way of paying an ode to some of my favourite things. And I do it in my own way. It is just a kick for me. And I did something in the film and after we shot it and I remember Tushar came and I said this is my ode to my father”. Explaining the scene further, Abhishek revealed that he had imitated Big B’s body language as Badshah Khan from his popular movie Khuda Gawah, especially in the climax scene where he meets his wife Benazir (played by Sridevi) after several years. His revelation leaves Nimrat surprised. To note, Nimrat plays Abhishek’s wife in Dasvi.

Furthermore, Abhishek also stated that he had several memories attached to Khuda Gawah and recalled how he used to perform the climax scene of the movie in front of his friends at his boarding school. Talking about Dasvi, the movie will feature Abhishek playing the role of a Haryanvi politician who decides to appear for Class 10th board exams during his jail sentence. On the other hand, Yami will be seen playing the role of a police officer. Dasvi is slated to release on April 7.

