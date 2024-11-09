Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas dances with mother-in-law Madhu Chopra; Denise Jonas, Neelam Upadhyaya get in quirky mood at wedding: WATCH

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018, and their families share a great bond with each other. They often share glimpses from their time together on social media. Now, a new video of Nick dancing with his mother-in-law Madhu Chopra at a wedding has surfaced on the internet. Nick’s mom, Denise Jonas, and Priyanka’s to-be sister-in-law, Neelam Upadhyaya, were seen getting in a quirky mood.

Today, November 9, 2024, Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s fiancée, Neelam Upadhyaya, recently took to Instagram and shared a photo dump from New York. In one picture, she was seen posing with Nick Jonas, Madhu Chopra, and Denise Jonas. Nick was dressed in a black suit, while the ladies donned ethnic wear. They made quirky expressions for the camera.

According to a fan page, these pictures are from the wedding of Priyanka’s cousin in New York that happened a few weeks ago. The fan page shared more glimpses from the function. In one video, Nick danced with his mother and mother-in-law. There were more pictures of the family with other guests as well as the bride and groom.

Other fans couldn’t stop gushing over their bond in the comments section. One person said, “Such cuties,” while another wrote, “Nick is too sweet with his mother-in-law.” A user exclaimed, “Awww so sweet,” and another comment read, “Love this fam!”

It looks like Priyanka Chopra missed the wedding as she has been busy shooting for her spy series Citadel Season 2 in London. In the first season of the show, which can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, she starred alongside Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. She played the character of Citadel agent Nadia Sinh. The actress will be reprising her role in the new installment.

The Indian spinoff within the Citadel Universe was released on November 7. Titled Citadel: Honey Bunny, it stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles as spy agents. The series showcases the origin story of Priyanka’s character Nadia, whose young version is played by Kashvi Majmundar.

