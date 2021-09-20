EXCLUSIVE: Bhumika Chawla reveals reason for her absence in Bollywood; Says she’s open for good Hindi projects

Remember Bhumika Chawla, who has won millions of hearts with her debut performance in the 2003 release Tere Naam? The actress garnered a lot of attention with her acting prowess in her career over two decades and went on to rule hearts not just in Bollywood but also in the South Indian film industry. However, her absence in Hindi films often left her fans miss her. But Bhumika is of the opinion that she is quite selective about her projects and takes time to sign a film.

“It so happened that sometimes great scripts came and I was working on other projects, sometimes scripts came which I really liked but things finally didn't work out because of various reasons, and then some didn't quite match with my sensibilities. In such situations the gap in the industry increases and thus the fraternity thinks that you are not ready to work and it also becomes an out of sight out of mind kind of situation. But I have been working in the South Indian film industry,” Bhumika stated. She also emphasised that she is open to good projects.

“I would love to take them up and do a lot more work in the industry,” Bhumika added. Furthermore, the actress spoke about completing 25 years in Mumbai. She asserted, “The biggest take away when it comes to completing 25 years in Mumbai, the city of dreams, is that it’s a city where you find your way, a city that showers you with love, helps you to dream, where people don’t interfere in your business but will be there if you need them and are kind. If you work hard then Mumbai is a city that gives you a full seven course meal comprising dreams, fun, money, success, loneliness, happiness and fast-paced life. It is the city of lights”.

