EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol's mother Prakash Kaur's reaction to his role in Animal is every mom ever
During a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Bobby Deol opened up on how his mother, Prakash Kaur, reacted to his role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.
Bobby Deol has been receiving a lot of attention for his role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. He played the role of the antagonist, Abrar Haque, and received a lot of love from fans on social media, which led them to want more screen time of him in the film. However, in the movie, his character dies.
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Bobby shared his mother, Prakash Kaur's reaction to his death scene, and her reaction is that of every mom ever.
Bobby Deol shares mother's reaction to his role in Animal
During a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Bobby Deol talked about how he couldn't watch his dad Dharmendra's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani because his character died.
Similarly, he shared that his mother, Prakash Kaur, did not like his son's character dying in Animal. The actor recalled his mother's reaction to his role and said, "My mom was like, 'Aisi film mat kiya kar tu, mujhse nahi dekha jaata'."
Bobby further added, "I told her, 'Look, I'm standing in front of you; I just played a part'. But she's very happy. The amount of phone calls she's getting; all her friends want to meet me. Something similar happened when Aashram released."
Speaking about whether he wanted a bigger screen time in Animal or not, the actor said, "They (a fan at Gaiety Galaxy theater) asked me that. They asked me do I wish I had bigger screen time and I said I wish I had a bigger screen time."
He added, "But I knew I got an opportunity that I've got 15 days, and I'm working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga; I know it's gonna be amazing, and that's what I said. Not because I said I wanna bigger screen time. I said it because they asked me that question.Ulta padh gaya mujhpe abhi. Yehi hota hai. (It bounced back on me. It happens)."
Sharing a laugh, he said, "Everybody wished that I had a bigger role. Toh wo log (news headlines) keh rahe hai ki Bobby wished he had a bigger role." (They are saying Bobby wished he had a bigger role).
