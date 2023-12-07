EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol's mother Prakash Kaur's reaction to his role in Animal is every mom ever

During a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Bobby Deol opened up on how his mother, Prakash Kaur, reacted to his role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

By Arpita Sarkar
Updated on Dec 07, 2023   |  07:09 PM IST  |  4.6K
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol's mother Prakash Kaur's reaction to his role in Animal is every mom ever
Image Credit: Bobby Deol/Instagram

Bobby Deol has been receiving a lot of attention for his role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. He played the role of the antagonist, Abrar Haque, and received a lot of love from fans on social media, which led them to want more screen time of him in the film. However, in the movie, his character dies.

Related Story

entertainment

Bobby Deol calls Sunny Deol 'bigger star' than himself; says 'he never lost the self-belief'

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Bobby shared his mother, Prakash Kaur's reaction to his death scene, and her reaction is that of every mom ever. 

Bobby Deol shares mother's reaction to his role in Animal

During a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Bobby Deol talked about how he couldn't watch his dad Dharmendra's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani because his character died. 

Similarly, he shared that his mother, Prakash Kaur, did not like his son's character dying in Animal. The actor recalled his mother's reaction to his role and said, "My mom was like, 'Aisi film mat kiya kar tu, mujhse nahi dekha jaata'."

Bobby further added, "I told her, 'Look, I'm standing in front of you; I just played a part'. But she's very happy. The amount of phone calls she's getting; all her friends want to meet me. Something similar happened when Aashram released."

Advertisement

Speaking about whether he wanted a bigger screen time in Animal or not, the actor said, "They (a fan at Gaiety Galaxy theater) asked me that. They asked me do I wish I had bigger screen time and I said I wish I had a bigger screen time."

He added, "But I knew I got an opportunity that I've got 15 days, and I'm working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga; I know it's gonna be amazing, and that's what I said. Not because I said I wanna bigger screen time. I said it because they asked me that question.Ulta padh gaya mujhpe abhi. Yehi hota hai. (It bounced back on me. It happens)."

Sharing a laugh, he said, "Everybody wished that I had a bigger role. Toh wo log (news headlines) keh rahe hai ki Bobby wished he had a bigger role." (They are saying Bobby wished he had a bigger role). 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS

Advertisement
About The Author
Arpita Sarkar

Arpita Sarkar has 3 years of experience in Hollywood and Bollywood content writing in the entertainment industry. With a

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan looks suave in new pic; is it from his film with Sai Pallavi? Read on
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani to spearhead an action film for Mohit Suri; Vishal Rana to produce
2

entertainment

With Tiger 3 scoring Rs 270 crore in November, Salman Khan is the Pinkvilla Star Of The Month
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
5

Latest Articles