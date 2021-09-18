EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi activates 'beast mode' & his jaw dropping transformation will leave you spellbound

Emraan Hashmi is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Chehre. The Chehre actor has been receiving praises from all across for his stellar performance. Not only the audience and his fans but even the critics have been showering him with love and compliments equally. Amid all the buzz, Emraan has been focused on leaving his fans stunned with his physical transformation ahead of his future projects.



The Chehre actor is yet again all set to leave everyone stunned and steal your hearts with his startling transformation. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Emraan unleashed his beast mode and has left no stone unturned to get the perfect hot-bod. We also got our hands on an exclusive picture of Emraan's sculpted physique. In this new video, Emraan can be seen in a never-seen-before, unimaginable avatar. The actor is seen sweating it out in the gym and pulling out some hardcore exercises. His stunning transformation and perfectly sculpted body prove to be evidence of his days of hard work.

Take a look:

His new rugged look and stunning transformation are sure to make you wonder about his next project. Emraan has never failed to impress fans with his stellar performances on screen and this time around with his breathtaking transformation he has left fans curious about his next.

2021 has been a rewarding year for Emraan as the actor has been seen in Mumbai Saga and Chehre. Both the films earned him praise and now, there has been a lot of buzz about his next being 'Tiger 3' with and . While we wait for the actor to confirm, his stunning transformation is bound to become the talk of the town.

Also Read|Emraan Hashmi dons rugged bearded look for Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3? Fans believe it