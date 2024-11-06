Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha gets a KISS from sister Samara in UNSEEN PIC shared by Riddhima on her birthday

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha Kapoor, turned two on November 6, 2024. It feels like yesterday when the couple first introduced her to the paparazzi, and now, she’s capturing our hearts with her cuteness. On Raha's special day, her Bua, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, shared a heartfelt wish. Sahni took to her Instagram stories to post an adorable, unseen photo of little Raha, with her sister Samara Sahni giving her a sweet kiss on the cheek.

In the birthday photo shared by Bua Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her daughter Samara Sahni can be seen kissing Raha on her cheek, while Alia's daughter adorably gazes into the camera. The little munchkin wore a white tee and joggers, with her hair tied up in a half ponytail. The caption read, "Happy happiest birthday, my cutie pie. We love you so much."

In a past interview, Riddhima spoke highly of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s parenting style with their daughter Raha. She praised Ranbir for stepping in to help when Alia is working, highlighting how he does it all with love.

The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star shared that Ranbir’s eyes "shine" when he sees his daughter and calls him a "great father," while also acknowledging Alia as an "amazing mom". She noted that when Alia is working, Ranbir takes on the responsibility of looking after their child at home.

Meanwhile, recently on Kareena Kapoor’s chat show What Women Want, The Alpha actress shared that Ranbir casually brought up the topic of revealing Raha's face to the public for the first time on Christmas 2023.

Until that moment, the couple had kept their daughter out of the limelight and urged the paparazzi to not photograph her. However, on that particular day, Ranbir suggested they go ahead with it, which made Alia feel quite anxious.

Alia explained that Ranbir understood her concerns and reassured her by asking, "What’s your worst fear?" They discussed it during their drive from Bandra to Juhu, with Alia eventually realizing that this was part of their life and that the intention wasn’t to hide Raha’s face from the world.

Later, Ranbir went outside to inform the waiting paparazzi that they would be bringing Raha out, requesting them to remain quiet. The moment was captured by various media outlets as Raha adorably posed with her parents, even holding their faces.

