EXCLUSIVE: Here are the tips that Priyanka Chopra gave Parineeti Chopra for Saina; Read Deets

Priyanka Chopra too has played a sports personality in the past. She played boxer Mary Kom in Omung Kumar’s 2014 biographical-drama
235367 reads Mumbai Updated: March 21, 2021 10:06 am
EXCLUSIVE: Here are the tips that Priyanka Chopra gave Parineeti Chopra for Saina; Read Deets (Pic Credit: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)
After The Girl on the Train, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Amole Gupte’s Saina. The actress prepared for six months in badminton before she started shooting for the sports biopic. Her actress-sister Priyanka Chopra too has played a sports personality in the past. She played boxer Mary Kom in Omung Kumar’s 2014 biographical-drama, and her performance in the film was widely acclaimed. Did Parineeti speak to PeeCee after signing the film, and did the latter have any tips for her? 

“She was one of the first people I called. I actually spoke to her about the look a lot, because you know even she doesn't look exactly like Mary Kom, but she transformed herself and looked like her in the film. So I spoke about the look a lot, and she was also of the opinion that ‘don’t do prosthetics, just mould your body like Saina’s and get the body language right’. So of course she had a lot of tips,” says Praineeti. 

Parineeti Chopra

The actress adds that she wasn’t very athletic as a child. “In fact, my parents tried very hard to put me into different sports, but I was a very academic and creative person. I used to take part in a lot of debates and declamations, and I was head of choir, I was also the head girl. I used to do a lot of plays, so I was very creative and academic but never got into sports. But for sure, I would have loved it if growing up I was into some sport,” Parineeti adds.

To see the full interview check out the below video: 

Credits :Pinkvilla

