EXCLUSIVE: Jackie Shroff on working with Dilip Kumar in Karma: He looked after me like a little child

Jackie Shroff adds that for him it was a childhood dream come true while working with Dilip Kumar in Subhash Ghai’s Karma.

On Wednesday, Dilip Kumar breathed his last at Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, his Karma co-star Jackie Shroff remembered the late actor. “Dilip saab was a great legend and one of the pillars of the Indian film industry. I have been lucky to have worked with him in Karma, and in Saudagar too I saw him. I was always in awe of him, and it was a childhood dream come true working with Dilip Saab (in Karma). Trying to say a few lines, dialogues which was so difficult. I was so scared,” says Shroff.

He further adds, “I hoped I would do it right, but he looked after me like a little child. I was at ease in front of such a big legend, and that shows a lot. That's what I loved and imbibed from him.” Shroff had first met Dilip Kumar on the sets of Subhash Ghai’s Karma, which had also featured Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, , Poonam Dhillon and Anupam Kher. “We will all really miss him. Just keep the good memories and beautiful films of his in your mind,” says Shroff.

On Instagram, Jackie Shroff even posted an image with the late actor, and captioned, “Prayers For His Soul And Strength To The Family. RIP.” Early on Wednesday, Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui wrote on Twitter, “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return.”

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Anil Kapoor remembers Dilip Kumar; Says latter was first choice for Raja Thakur’s role in Virasat

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×