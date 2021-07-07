  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Jackie Shroff on working with Dilip Kumar in Karma: He looked after me like a little child

Jackie Shroff adds that for him it was a childhood dream come true while working with Dilip Kumar in Subhash Ghai’s Karma.
31514 reads Mumbai Updated: July 7, 2021 04:33 pm
Jackie Shroff on working with Dilip Kumar in Karma Jackie Shroff on working with Dilip Kumar in Karma
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On Wednesday, Dilip Kumar breathed his last at Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, his Karma co-star Jackie Shroff remembered the late actor. “Dilip saab was a great legend and one of the pillars of the Indian film industry. I have been lucky to have worked with him in Karma, and in Saudagar too I saw him. I was always in awe of him, and it was a childhood dream come true working with Dilip Saab (in Karma). Trying to say a few lines, dialogues which was so difficult. I was so scared,” says Shroff. 

He further adds, “I hoped I would do it right, but he looked after me like a little child. I was at ease in front of such a big legend, and that shows a lot. That's what I loved and imbibed from him.” Shroff had first met Dilip Kumar on the sets of Subhash Ghai’s Karma, which had also featured Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Sridevi, Poonam Dhillon and Anupam Kher. “We will all really miss him. Just keep the good memories and beautiful films of his in your mind,” says Shroff.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

On Instagram, Jackie Shroff even posted an image with the late actor, and captioned, “Prayers For His Soul And Strength To The Family. RIP.” Early on Wednesday, Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui wrote on Twitter, “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return.”

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Anil Kapoor remembers Dilip Kumar; Says latter was first choice for Raja Thakur’s role in Virasat

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
EXCLUSIVE: 'How do you tell Dilip Kumar how to act? He knows it': Ramesh Sippy remembers Shakti & the Thespian
EXCLUSIVE: Anil Kapoor remembers Dilip Kumar; Says latter was first choice for Raja Thakur’s role in Virasat
EXCLUSIVE: Saira Banu shares Dilip Kumar’s health update: Just now sonography has been done again, he's better
EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Roy Kapur & Sanjana Sanghi to head for OM: The Battle Within’s foreign schedule in March
EXCLUSIVE: Jackie Shroff to play Aditya Roy Kapur’s father in OM: The Battle Within
EXCLUSIVE: Dilip Kumar's brothers Ehsan Khan and Aslam Khan hospitalised after testing positive for COVID 19