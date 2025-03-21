EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham opens up on ‘best kiss’ of his life and it wasn't from Priya Runchal; can you guess?

Bollywood star John Abraham, known for his versatility and impactful performances, has carved a niche in the industry. In a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, he made a surprising revelation about the ‘best kiss’ of his life and it wasn’t from his wife, Priya Runchal! Instead, he shared that the most memorable kiss came from none other than his Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, John was shown a photo of SRK kissing him at the Pathaan success party. Reflecting on the moment, he revealed, "That's probably the best kiss I have got in my life and it is from Shah Rukh Khan and not from a woman. That was at the success bash of Pathaan. Probably, one of the best co-stars I have worked with."

John Abraham couldn't stop praising King Khan and said, "What a beautiful man, a beautiful human being, and very gracious. He is so charming. My manager once said that he taught us the idea of love and he brought the world crashing down after that. He is like the perfect man when he puts his hands out."

Released in 2023, Pathaan was a major box office hit, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the film delivered high-octane action and intense drama. John played the menacing antagonist, Jim, who faced off against SRK’s character.

Following its massive success, there has been buzz about a possible prequel. In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Siddharth Anand mentioned that Jim’s character has a compelling backstory that could be explored further.

On the work front, John Abraham recently portrayed Indian diplomat JP Singh in The Diplomat, a gripping drama that also stars Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy, and Ashwath Bhatt. The film was released in theaters on March 14, 2025. Following this, the Vedaa actor is set to appear in Tehran, another intense geopolitical thriller. Backed by Dinesh Vijan, the film will feature him alongside Manushi Chhillar.