EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshaye Khanna starrer Hulchul’s sequel is in works

We all know that Priyadarshan is coming back with a sequel to his 2003 comedy film, Hungama. The original was reportedly a remake of the Malayalam film, Poochakkoru Mookkuthi, and featured a huge star cast including Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen, Shakti Kapoor, Shoma Anand, Rajpal Yadav among many others. The new version is being headlined by Rawal, and Meezaan Jaffery. Now, Pinkvilla has learnt that another Priyadarshan film is gearing up for a sequel.

A source close to the development informs that Hulchul 2 is in the works. The original was released in 2004, and just like Hungama this one too was a multi starrer. The film featured Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrish Puri, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Arbaaz Khan, Suniel Shetty and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles. “The film is currently in the scripting stage. It is yet unclear if Priyadarshan will be helming the sequel and if any of the original actors will return back for part 2. The development is currently in the nascent stage,” adds the source in the know.

Hulchul largely revolved around two warring families, and how Jai (Akshaye) and Anjali (Kareena) from the opposite clans pretend to fall in love, but actually start liking each other through the course of the film.

Interestingly, not only Hungama and Hulchul, but a sequel to Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa is also in the making with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and in the lead. However, Anees Bazmee is directing the second version.

Pinkvilla reached out to Hulchul producer Ratan Jain. However, he chose not to respond.

