EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif spills beans on her hardworking tag: 'You have to be grateful with what you get'

Katrina Kaif is easily one of the most successful and popular actors in Bollywood. In a career spanning over two decades, she has acted in several commercially success and acclaimed films. The actress is often called hardworking by people in the film industry. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the Merry Christmas actress spoke about it.

Katrina Kaif talks about being called hardworking

Sriram Raghavan, Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif gave an exclusive interview to Pinkvilla to promote their upcoming film Merry Christmas. Within the interview, Kaif was questioned about consistently being referred to as hardworking. In her reply, she inquired whether hardworking is the adjective that the audience would prefer to describe themselves. She expressed that beautiful, poetic, and charming are adjectives with a more "romantic" essence.

She said, "I think you have to be grateful with what you get so hardworking it is. Yes sir, I am hardworking." She then revealed Hrithik Roshan telling her she has 'workers hands.'

"Hrithik told me once you have workers hards. I said 'okay I have workers hand and I'm hardworking. I mean I don't mind I'll take it. I think there's lot to be said for working hard and pursuing your dreams and achieving your dreams just by working really hard. Not everyone is going to be described as you know genius and brilliant and that's okay. I'm alright."

Check out her full interview:

Vijay Sethupathi calls Katrina Kaif ‘big star’

During the conversation, Katrina shared an interesting anecdote about her Merry Christmas co-star Vijay Sethupathi. She said, “I have to tell you something, you probably don't know, a lot of people here. Vijay sir is very philosophical and he’s very very wise. He’s not a big conversationalist, at least on the film.”

She then revealed what Varun Dhawan told her: “I came to know later that Sriram sir had possibly told people that they shouldn't talk too much to me on set. Varun Dhawan told this to me. He was asking what it's like working with Sriram sir. I was like, ‘He’s amazing, his world is amazing but nobody talks much to me on set.’ I was questioning myself. He said, ‘Don't worry, he’s told everyone not to talk to you.’ I don't know if that's true.”

In response, Vijay called her a 'big star' and said that he was afraid to talk to her and was new to this industry which is why he did not talk to her.

About Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas is directed by Sriram Raghavan and written by him, Pooja Ladha Surti, Arijit Biswas and Anukriti Pandey. The film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles alongside Radhika Apte, and Ashwini Kalsekar. There are different actors for different versions of the film as it has been shot in both Hindi and Tamil. While Sanjay Kapoor and Vinay Pathak appear in the Hindi version, Radhika Sarathkumar and Gayathrie appear in the Tamil one.

It marks the first collaboration between Sriram, Vijay and Katrina. Merry Christmas was earlier supposed to be released in December this year. It has now been pushed to release theatrically on January 12, 2024.

