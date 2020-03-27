EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Kharbanda on her marriage plans with Pulkit Samrat: He is not ready for it yet & neither am I

In an exclusive live Instagram session with Pinkvilla, Kriti Kharbanda addressed the question about marriage plans with Pulkit Samrat. Here’s what the Housefull 4 star had to say.

Among the popular couples in Bollywood, Pagalpanti duo Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have always been extremely open about their relationship. Since the two started seeing each other, Pulkit and Kriti have never hidden their relationship and have been extremely open about it. Their adorable photos on social media surely give way to speculations about marriage too. Fans of Kriti and Pulkit often wonder if they would be settling down together as well. To end all speculation, Kriti spoke about marriage plans with Pulkit in an exclusive live session with Pinkvilla.

While talking about marriage with her beau Pulkit, Kriti mentioned that as of now, she has no plans for the same. The Housefull 4 actress mentioned that she feels both Pulkit and she are not ready to settle down yet and so she mentioned that the plan about marriage is on a backburner. On her plans of settling down, Kriti said, “We are taking each day as it comes. He is not ready for marriage neither am I. It is gonna take a few years before we decide to get married. He is a baccha as of now and we’re putting any marriage plans on a backburner.”

Well, that surely does put an end to any speculation about Pulkit and Kriti’s marriage. In the same session, Kriti mentioned that she feels she hasn’t met anyone has caring as Pulkit. The Housefull 4 actress was all praises for her beau and mentioned that he doesn’t let her do anything in the house amidst the lockdown and takes care of her alot. Kriti even said that she plans on learning how to play the piano from Pulkit in the 21-day lockdown so that they both could jam together. Kriti said, “He will play guitar and i will learn piano from him.”

On the work front, the two were last seen together in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti. Now, they will be seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish. It also stars Jim Sarbh and Harshvardhan Rane. It is helmed by Bejoy Nambiar. Pulkit and Kriti aren’t paired opposite each other in the film but will be seen together in the film. It is produced by Bejoy Nambiar and Nishant Pitti. Kriti mentioned that the teaser will be out soon.

