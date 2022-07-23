EXCLUSIVE: Om Raut on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior winning the National Film Award: It’s an ecstatic feeling

The team of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, it is a moment of double celebration for them. Wondering why? Well, Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has won two National Film Awards - Best Film For Wholesome Entertainment and Best Actor. Needless to say, director Om Raut can’t keep calm about it. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Om Raut shared his excitement and called it an honour.

Om Raut on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior winning National Film Award

Om stated, “It is an ecstatic feeling and I think it is a checklist for everybody be it people in front or behind the camera. It is an amazing honour and both my grandfather and mother have received several national awards in the past for non-fictional projects and I received for fictional work, so it surely is a surreal feeling. I tried hard not to match up but to get close to them. More importantly, it is a joy to receive it for a film like Tanhaji which was made to portray the life of Shivaji Maharaja. We call him the unsung hero for a reason but today I can happily say he is no more unsung. So definitely it is a great feeling to be recognised at a national level. My only purpose was to bring out a great story with a visual spectacle for the audience and I'm glad it was loved to such a great level. I'm happy our film got commercial success and true appreciation. Awards & rewards are truly heartening”.

Plans of celebration

Om also stated that he had called Ajay immediately after getting the news and they had a wholesome conversation. “He said I hope you are happy now, I spoke to Bhushan Ji and Saif sir as well. We all are at different locations so I wish we could celebrate this win together, but soon I hope we meet soon and relish this moment together,” he added. So are there any plans for celebrations? To this, the filmmaker stated, “It is a moment of celebration for all of us. This award is for all the sacrifices that my family made for me and had my back through thick & thin. Everybody at home is overjoyed with his mammoth win and I would celebrate my win with my family as of now. When the entire team of Tanaji comes together we shall celebrate this win together”.

Om Raut on collaborating with Ajay Devgn

Post the stupendous success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, fans are quite ecstatic about Om and Ajay’s collaboration. So when the filmmaker was quizzed about it, Om asserted, “That I will leave to the audience and fans to guess and it would be my honour to collaborate again with him for some fantastic project in the near future”.

To note, this marks Ajay Devgn’s third National Film Award after Zakhm and The Legend of Bhagat Singh. He will be sharing the award with Suriya for Soorarai Pottru.

