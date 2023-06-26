Adipurush Hindi 2nd Weekend Box Office: Prabhas led epic loses steam; Netts Rs 123 crores in 10 days

Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh and directed by Om Raut saw a low second weekend at the Hindi box office, although the film finally steadied after constant drops over the weekdays. The film has now set itself in a range and it will probably end its Hindi theatrical run around the Rs 130 - 135 crore nett mark depending on how it fares after the release of Satyaprem Ki Katha. It is to be noted that the first weekend numbers of Adipurush have been updated and they have come lower than what was initially specified.

Adipurush Hindi Has Collected Rs 123 Crores Nett In India In 10 Days

After 10 days, the collections of Adipurush stand at around Rs 123 crores nett for the Hindi version. The numbers are highly deceptive because bulk of the collections for the film came in the first weekend. The weekend collections were boosted by various internal and external factors. Since then, the film has seen drops which no other film of a similar scale has seen in the past and the results are right in front of us. There is a chance that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke takes the lead at the Hindi box office from Monday while it released a couple of weeks before Adipurush did.

Adipurush Is The 3rd Highest Grossing Indian Film Of 2023 So Far

As far as the worldwide collections of Adipurush go, the film is expected to end its run around the Rs 350 crores gross mark (all languages) and that is an utterly disappointing result. It will end as the third highest grossing Indian film of 2023 so far, only behind Pathaan and Ponniyin Selvan II. High expectations are pinned on Prabhas' next film Salaar which releases in September. That is the film that can help Prabhas return to his throne. His position then can be further consolidated with the release of his film with Maruthi and then of course Project K, which already seems to be like the biggest Indian film till date.

The day-wise nett Hindi collections of Adipurush in India are as follows:-

Day 1: Rs 32.25 crores

Rs 32.25 crores Day 2: Rs 31.75 crores

Rs 31.75 crores Day 3: Rs 32 crores

Rs 32 crores Day 4: Rs 7.5 crores

Rs 7.5 crores Day 5: Rs 5 crores

Rs 5 crores Day 6: Rs 3.5 crores

Rs 3.5 crores Day 7: Rs 2.75 crores

Rs 2.75 crores Day 8: Rs 2 crores

Rs 2 crores Day 9: Rs 3 crores

Rs 3 crores Day 10: Rs 3.25 crores

Total = Rs 123 crores nett after 10 days in Hindi in India

Where To Watch Adipurush

Adipurush can be watched at a theatre near you.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Adipurush: Virender Sehwag takes a dig at Prabhas starrer but with Baahubali twist; Netizens REACT