Exclusive: Raj Kundra calls pornography case ‘witch hunt’; Says ‘Ready to face trial, have faith in judiciary’

Months after Raj Kundra’s name cropped up in the infamous pornography case which led to his arrest, the renowned businessman has now opened up on the matter and called it a witch hunt. To note, Raj was arrested by the Mumbai police in July and was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. While he was granted bail in the matter in September, Raj has spoken about the case in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and dismissed any association with the production or distribution of pornographic material.

Raj also mentioned that as the matter is subjudice, he is ready to face the trial and is hopeful that truth will prevail in the case. He stated, “After much contemplation , considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements/ articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have never been involved in the production and distribution of “pornography” ever in my life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. The matter is subjudice so I cannot elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail. However, unfortunately, I have already been pronounced “guilty” by the media and my family and I have been subjected to a lot of pain (continuously), violating my human and constitutional rights at different levels. The trolling /negativity and toxic public perception has been very debilitating”.

Raj further urged everyone to respect his privacy at this time. “To set the record straight I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued media trial. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture. I believe it’s every person’s inalienable right to live with dignity and I request the same. Thank you for taking out time to read this statement, and respecting my privacy henceforth,” he added.

While Shilpa Shetty Kundra also came on Mumbai police radar in the matter, she had maintained that she had no association with the case.

