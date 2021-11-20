EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan opens up on replacing Abhishek Bachchan in BAB2: I didn’t have an issue with it

Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been one of the most talked about releases of the year and has been creating a massive buzz in the town. Starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, the con comedy happens to be the sequel of the 2005 release Bunty Aur Babli. While the first installment had Abhishek Bachchan opposite Rani, Saif had stepped into junior Bachchan’s shoes for the sequel and played the role of Rakesh. As the movie has hit the theatres this week, Saif’s performance had garnered mixed reviews from the audience.

And now, the Nawab of Pataudi had opened up on replacing Abhishek in the second installment of Bunty Aur Babli 2. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Saif stated, “I got a call from Aditya Chopra saying that would I have any qualms stepping in to play a role that another actor has played. And he said for some reason, they were not able to take the conversation forward. And do I have issues with it? I said that Hum Tum came to me like that as well and that happens. As long as everyone is clear and there’s no bad blood or no controversies around and you have gone about it the right way which of course they would, then I don’t really have an issue with that”. He also emphasised, “It is a very different role, different than the usual”.

Meanwhile, Bunty Aur Babli 2 has witnessed a slow start at the box office window and made the first day collection of around Rs 2.75 crores. We wonder how the movie will fare in the coming days at the box office.