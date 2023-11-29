EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor to make a cameo as Kabir Singh in Animal? Sandeep Reddy Vanga answers

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rshmika Mandanna is one of the most-awaited films of 2023. On November 23, the makers of the film finally released the trailer which has been garnering a lot of buzz. Ahead of the film's release, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla where they spoke about Animal and also spilled beans on whether Shahid Kapoor is making a cameo as Kabir Singh in the film or not.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga answers question about Shahid Kapoor's cameo as Kabir Singh in Animal

During the exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was asked whether he had seen a video of Ranbir Kapoor entering a hospital as a part of the film's scene which led to a lot of conversation about whether Shahid Kapoor is making a cameo as Kabir Singh in Animal.

When asked if he had any thoughts of bringing Kabir Singh into creating a universe in the film, Sandeep said, "Nahi, nahi (No, no). I believe in the idea of universal but it should not be forceful. It should happen (organic)."

About Animal

The story revolves around a father-son relationship, with Ranbir playing the role of a man committed to protecting his family and their hidden truth. Anil Kapoor portrays Ranbir's father, Balbir Singh, and Rashmika Mandanna is cast as Geetanjali, a possible romantic interest for Ranbir's character.

On the other hand, Bobby Deol will be seen playing a strong and menacing villain. His character gained a lot of attention after the release of the trailer.

Speaking more about the story of Animal, it is a gangster drama that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters, and ultimately the protagonist becomes essentially an animal.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Cine1 Studios by Murad Khetani, and Bhadrakali Pictures by Pranay Reddy Vanga, Animal is set to come out on December 1, 2023.

