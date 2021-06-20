EXCLUSIVE: Shakti Kapoor on celebrating Father’s Day with Shraddha & Siddhanth: Both of them are best children

Shakti Kapoor says Shraddha and Siddhanth have done everything special for him since they were born, and have made him very proud.

Many celebrities today took on to their social media handles to wish their dad a ‘Happy Father’s Day’. and her brother Siddhanth too expressed their love for Shakti Kapoor on Instagram. So Pinkvilla, got in touch with the Andaz Apna Apna actor to know how he is celebrating the special day. Speaking about his kids, Senior Kapoor says, “They have done everything special for me since they were born, and have made me so proud - what else can one ask for? Shraddha has given me what I have never dreamt of, and Siddhanth has been the kindest son. Both of them are the best children a father can have.”

Shakti Kapoor also reveals the best gift that his actor kids have given him. “The biggest gift they have given me is that they are lovely children, they love their parents and they look after us now, like we used to look after them,” says Kapoor, who had stepped out in the morning for a few meetings. “I am on my way back home now. There are some gifts lying in my room, and I have just got to go and open it. I don’t know what those gifts are, but I don’t want gifts. The biggest gift they have given is what they have achieved in life. I think a father is the only person who wants his kids to go much ahead of him in life. That is the biggest happiness he can get from his children, and I am getting that from Shraddha and Siddhanth,” he adds.

Kapoor, who was on his way back home, informs that Sharddha must have organised a lavish lunch for him. “She makes everything so well. Shraddha loves cooking, and sends me photographs of what she makes when I am not at home. She is vegan, and makes some amazing things,” Shakti Kapoor signs off.

