EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan grateful for having Santanu in her life; Talks about attention her personal life gets

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika have been dating for a while, and in an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress had expressed the reason behind not talking about her personal life. “I don’t hide it, but I find that when I speak about it, question number 1 - ‘Shaadi kab hai? When are you getting married? Question number 2 - What does your dad think, or what is this person like’, and you’re just like, ‘wow, this was fun till all of this came in’. That's why I don’t talk about it,” Shruti had said.

However, since she has officially acknowledged her relationship with Santanu, and with all the attention to it now, isn’t she tired talking about it? “Santanu is my best friend. He is an amazing, talented person, and a very unique human being. People think that a lot of the times we call paparazzi, and yes there are times we do when we are looking extra cute or something (laughs). But a lot of the time we don’t, and it was just getting silly to like be photographed. I also like to share on social media my life, I think it’s been a great avenue for people to connect with me as a person, and this is a big part of my life,” says Shruti.

She further adds, “But I honestly think it would be much more annoying for him than for me. I am very thankful for the fact that he is in my life, and I am extremely proud of him. So it is what it is now.”

Meanwhile on the work front, does she have any plans to produce any project in the future? “I don’t think in the conventional sense. But yes, it is a plan, and has always been a plan of mine,” shares Shruti, who is presently juggling between three major projects - Salaar with Prabhas, Chiru 154 with Chiranjeevi, and NBK 107 with Nandamuri Balakrishna.

