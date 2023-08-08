EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna to join Allu Arjun on sets of Pushpa 2 on Thursday; Deets Inside

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has been one of the most anticipated films coming out of the South Indian film industry. The Pan-India action spectacle has been shot at various locations across the country on a much bigger scale than its first part. The makers recently began the movie’s new schedule at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, and while Allu Arjun has already started filming for his portions, we have heard that Rashmika Mandanna, the leading lady of this film, will join the sets in a few days.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Rashmika Mandanna will begin shooting for Pushpa 2 on Thursday. It will be the actress’ second schedule for this Sukumar directorial after her previous schedule back in June. “Rashmika had shot for only four days during her first stint in Chennai. She will now join the sets on August 10 and shoot for around 15 days. A huge set has been erected for this specific schedule where Allu, Rashmika, and other cast members will film some crucial scenes for the movie,” a source close to the development told us.

Pushpa 2 is carrying unprecedented buzz among audiences across India, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the second part lives up to expectations. They have reportedly doubled the production cost and brought on board foreign technicians for action sequences. "Allu, Sukumar, and their team have envisioned this movie on a massive scale, and their target is to offer audiences a never-seen-before visual extravaganza with this film. They have just begun a new schedule with reloaded energy and are eyeing to finish the production by the end of November," the source further added.

After finishing Pushpa 2, Rashmika is expected to head to Anees Bazmee’s Ek Saath Do Do. The actress is paired opposite Shahid Kapoor in this double-role comedy entertainer. She will then star alongside Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s Chhava. Rashmika will reportedly play Chhatrapathi Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, in this Maddock Films production, set to commence shooting around October 2023. Allu Arjun, on the other hand, will team up with Trivikram Srinivas for his next movie after Pushpa 2. He is also committed to starring in Bhushan Kumar’s next Pan-India action thriller, directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

