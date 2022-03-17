EXCLUSIVE: Vikrant Massey’s wife Sheetal Thakur to join him on Gaslight sets to celebrate their 1st Holi

Vikrant Massey is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood currently. With his choice of films and his brilliant acting, fans have been wanting to see him more on the silver screen. The talented star, who recently gave yet another successful performance with Love Hostel, is currently shooting for his next, Gaslight, with Sara Ali Khan in Rajkot. As the star tied the knot in February this year, he will be making time for his wife, who will be joining him on the sets for Holi.

A source close to the actor shares, "Vikrant is shooting in Rajkot for 'Gaslight' so Sheetal will be joining him there for Holi since it's their first Holi after marriage. The Somnath temple is just a 3-hour drive away from Rajkot, so they will be visiting the temple for the festivities together before Vikrant resumes his shoot". The popular actor was highly praised by the audience and the critics alike for his performance as Ashu in 'Love Hostel', leaving everyone impressed with his first-ever outing in an action-packed role. Besides 'Gaslight' that he is currently shooting for, Vikrant also has 'Forensic' alongside Radhika Apte.

Meanwhile, talking about Gaslight, apart from Vikrant Massery and Sara Ali Khan even Chitrangada Singh will be seen in a pivotal role. While Gaslight is a suspense drama, character details are under wraps. Chitrangdha, however, said that she will be in a never-before-seen avatar.

