EXCLUSIVE: Will Shilpa Shetty’s brand value be impacted by the on going controversy? Trade analysts answer

21 hours ago  |  141.3K
   
EXCLUSIVE: Will Shilpa Shetty’s brand value be impacted by the on going controversy? Trade analysts answer
Advertisement

The Mumbai Crime Branch continues to investigate the adult film racket case that has come to the surface. On July 19, Raj Kundra, a businessman, and husband of Shilpa Shetty was arrested in the alleged case. Officials investigating the case raided Shilpa’s and Raj’s residence in Juhu. The police also took a statement from Shilpa Shetty as they searched their house. Will the controversy have an impact on the brand value of Shilpa?

Film producer and business expert, Girish Johar explains, “On an immediate basis, yes. There have been reports about how certain brands have their reservations. Brands have very strict endorsement policies on what kind of celebrity they want to associate with. Based on that, they have to follow strict protocols and take into consideration the legal issues and negative connotations in the media. They don’t want these factors to rub on their brand. Some brands would be paused for the moment and would be having a look as to where the scenario is going.”

Trade analyst Atul Mohan agrees and adds, “These things do have an impact. The brands are very sensitive and avoid people who are surrounded by controversy. It will have a short-term impact for sure, in the longer run, let’s see.” Ask him about the impact of this entire incident on her films and Atul answers, “I know for a fact that she has rejected a lot of films and has never been the one who wants to act in films. There is one film lined up for release and it wouldn’t face much of an issue. Shilpa is known for fitness and brand endorsement, which will now be hit for a short while. People have a short memory and once things are settled, she will be back.”

Girish believes that Shilpa would prefer to stay away from the film set until the issues are sorted out. “The existing commitments and new projects will be delayed depending on where the case goes. It’s too early to comment right now. I don’t think the team of Nikkama too would want to promote or release their film in such a scenario,” Girish concludes.

Also Read| Shilpa Shetty cried, shouted at Raj Kundra during house raid ‘What was the need to do all this’: Reports

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments
Anonymous : so much for her real life act of being spiritual and getting ganpati home... when what they did was force women into porn!!! she of course was a party to it and deserve the same fate as her husband behind the bars!!
REPLY 4 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Shilpa enjoyed all the luxury, diamonds, private jet and mansions? She knew where money was coming from?
REPLY 5 15 hours ago
Anonymous : Underworld mole
REPLY 1 15 hours ago
Anonymous : Big brother had revived her career on tv and tv only. Big brother did not revive her film career.
REPLY 4 16 hours ago
Anonymous : Hope so.
REPLY 1 17 hours ago
Anonymous : Avaracious Shetty women ate equally responsible for kumdra going this way . When he was bringing Inthe crores, they never asked him how ..why...
REPLY 12 17 hours ago
Anonymous : She never had any brand value. She was an unsuccessful actress before getting married to Raj Kendra.
REPLY 15 17 hours ago
Anonymous : Mama Shetty must be in deep shock now.her carefully laid plans about her family image are going downhill. Poor thing ☹️
REPLY 13 17 hours ago
Anonymous : She's lucky for that program on channel 4 UK .she was a C grade actress before that strutting her stuff .she could not stand up for herself in that BB house and got lots of sympathy votes.
REPLY 9 17 hours ago
Anonymous : Shes just a trophy wife passed her prime
REPLY 6 17 hours ago
Anonymous : What value are you talking about
REPLY 7 17 hours ago
Anonymous : She's a brand?
REPLY 7 18 hours ago
Anonymous : What brand value?
REPLY 6 18 hours ago
Anonymous : She dint have any to begin with
REPLY 6 18 hours ago
Anonymous : No people will forget everything within a few months and we will see her dancing on TV
REPLY 8 18 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All