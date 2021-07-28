EXCLUSIVE: Will Shilpa Shetty’s brand value be impacted by the on going controversy? Trade analysts answer

The Mumbai Crime Branch continues to investigate the adult film racket case that has come to the surface. On July 19, Raj Kundra, a businessman, and husband of was arrested in the alleged case. Officials investigating the case raided Shilpa’s and Raj’s residence in Juhu. The police also took a statement from Shilpa Shetty as they searched their house. Will the controversy have an impact on the brand value of Shilpa?

Film producer and business expert, Girish Johar explains, “On an immediate basis, yes. There have been reports about how certain brands have their reservations. Brands have very strict endorsement policies on what kind of celebrity they want to associate with. Based on that, they have to follow strict protocols and take into consideration the legal issues and negative connotations in the media. They don’t want these factors to rub on their brand. Some brands would be paused for the moment and would be having a look as to where the scenario is going.”

Trade analyst Atul Mohan agrees and adds, “These things do have an impact. The brands are very sensitive and avoid people who are surrounded by controversy. It will have a short-term impact for sure, in the longer run, let’s see.” Ask him about the impact of this entire incident on her films and Atul answers, “I know for a fact that she has rejected a lot of films and has never been the one who wants to act in films. There is one film lined up for release and it wouldn’t face much of an issue. Shilpa is known for fitness and brand endorsement, which will now be hit for a short while. People have a short memory and once things are settled, she will be back.”

Girish believes that Shilpa would prefer to stay away from the film set until the issues are sorted out. “The existing commitments and new projects will be delayed depending on where the case goes. It’s too early to comment right now. I don’t think the team of Nikkama too would want to promote or release their film in such a scenario,” Girish concludes.

