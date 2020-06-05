EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece Sasha: Aaliya told me to be strong and stand up for myself

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece Sasha Siddiqui made some shocking revelations about her family members and opened up on Aaliya filing divorce from the actor.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, one piece of news that has come as a shock is the news of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s divorce. Nawazuddin’s wife, Aaliya (also known as Anjana Kishor Pandey) had filed for divorce earlier last month and since the past few days, social media has been abuzz with Nawaz’s divorce as his wife has opened a can of worms after filing for divorce. Aaliya alleged that she has been mentally and physically tortured by Nawazuddin's family in the past. After the actor's divorce's news, everyone was shocked after reports of the Manto actor's niece Sasha Siddiqui allegedly being sexually harassed by Nawaz's youngest brother, Minazuddin Siddiqui came forward.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sasha was asked whether she shared her story with Nawazuddin's wife Aaliya who has filed for a divorce from the actor after being tortured. To this, the actor's niece said, "I saw that she has filed a case because violence has happened with her as well. And violence has happened with each and every girl/woman in our house. A total of 3 divorces has happened at our house - My mom and my aunts. They all have left the house because of violence. They were being trashed by their husbands since the very next day of marriage. I am the eldest in my family and the same thing has happened to me too. Aaliya also knew that such things were happening with me. She told me to be strong and speak up on all such matters. She said that no one will stop you. First I thought that I will be suppressed if I speak about it but now I have taken this step with much daring because this thing had to come forward."

She further said, "I did not speak to Aaliya badi mummy much about it but she gave me a lot of strength and told me to stand up for myself. She said that nothing will happen."

Meanwhile, yesterday Aaliya had come out in support of Sasha as she took to Twitter to express a sense of solidarity. She wrote, “This is just the beginning. Thanking God for sending so much support already. Lot will be revealed, shocking the world as I am not the only one who suffered in silence. Let’s see how much of TRUTH money can buy & who all would they continue to BRIBE.”

Here is Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece Sasha’s interview:

