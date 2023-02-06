Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding EXCLUSIVE: Inside details from the sangeet that went on till 4 am

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s three day wedding festivities began yesterday in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, while the couple had reached their wedding destination on Saturday. Pinkvilla had yesterday exclusively reported that post the sangeet function on February 5, mehendi and haldi ceremonies are scheduled for today, and the wedding is happening tomorrow, which will be followed by a reception get together. Karan Johar, and Shahid Kapoor along with wife Mira Rajput are also participating in the wedding functions. Pinkvilla now has an interesting exclusive update from yesterday’s sangeet event.

“The function kickstarted at around 11 pm and went on till about 4 am, where the guests danced their hearts out. In terms of performances, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s families gave two separate performances on the actors’ popular chartbusters, and the couple even joined them on stage. Everyone was really having a great time at the do. Today is also a busy day for the soon-to-be married couple and the baaraatis with functions lined up in the morning, and a party in the evening,” informs a source close to the development.