Screw Dheela EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna joined by Varun Sood in the film

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Rashmika Mandanna has joined Tiger Shroff in director Shashank Khaitan’s Karan Johar backed action packed entertainer. Soon after, KJO officially confirmed the project titled Screw Dheela with an announcement video featuring junior Shroff. “Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all new world of action!!!,” the filmmaker captioned the post. We now have a new update on this much awaited project.

We have heard that Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor Varun Sood has joined the cast of Screw Dheela. According to a source close to the development, Varun plays an important role in this upcoming actioner, and came onboard recently. In Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo he had played Prajakta Koli’s ex-boyfriend, while Varun Sood is also popularly known for featuring in Roadies and Splitsvilla.

Reportedly, Screw Dheela goes on the floors in September, and will be shot in India as well as abroad. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff has an interesting line up of films ahead. He has already completed shooting for Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath that reunites him with Kriti Sanon post Heropanti. He will also be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in Ganapath, as the latter makes a special appearance in the film.

Furthermore, he also has Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline. Ali has already started doing recce for the film, which will be headlined by Tiger and Akshay Kumar. He also has director Rohit Dhawan’s Siddharth Anand produced Rambo remake in his kitty.

