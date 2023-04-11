The Crew EXCLUSIVE: Tabu to join Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon from this week

Last month, Kriti Sanon started shooting for director Rajesh Krishnan’s Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor-backed film, The Crew. “New beginnings!!! Toooooo excited for this one! The feeling of a new story, a new character.. this journey will be a memorable one! Butterflies dancing in my stomach. Wish me luck guys,” Kriti wrote on Instagram. A few days later, Kareena Kapoor Khan also stated on social media that she has begun shooting for the movie. Pinkvilla now has another update on this much-awaited project. We have heard that Tabu will join Kareena and Kriti on the set from this week.

“Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti will start shooting for their combination scenes from this week. They are all very excited to start filming with each other. Diljit Dosanjh will also join them soon in Mumbai. After completing this major schedule, they also have an international schedule in the pipeline. However, the makers are yet to finalize those locations,” informs a source close to the development.

The Crew

Pinkvilla was the first to report that after Veere Di Wedding, Rhea Kapoor will be collaborating with Kareena Kapoor Khan once again. In an exclusive conversation with us, Rhea and Ekta had also informed that The Crew revolves around working women in the airline industry. “Tabu, Kareena and Kriti, all of them have a distinct charm that they bring onto the screen. Their acting prowess and captivating enigma have made them the leading ladies in their era of Bollywood. Each one of them has ruled in their decade and continues to wow audiences. It could have been none other than these three as the protagonists of ‘The Crew’. This is a dream ensemble, and we couldn’t have been more excited,” Ekta Kapoor had said.

