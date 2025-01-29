The Diplomat OTT Release: Here’s where to watch John Abraham starrer upcoming thriller
Find out where you can stream The Diplomat, the highly anticipated thriller starring John Abraham in the lead, following its theatrical release!
John Abraham, known for delivering impressive performances, is set to return with his upcoming thriller The Diplomat. Based on real-life events, the film delves into themes of bravery and diplomacy. Scheduled to hit theaters on March 7, 2025, the movie has already secured its digital streaming rights. Curious about where to catch it on OTT? Keep reading for more details!
Where to Watch The Diplomat
After its big-screen debut on March 7, 2025, The Diplomat will make its way to Netflix for streaming. This news was confirmed through the film's first-look poster, shared on Instagram, revealing Netflix as the official streaming partner. While the OTT release date hasn't been disclosed yet, fans can look forward to catching the thriller on the platform after its theatrical run.
Official Plot of The Diplomat
Shivam Nair's The Diplomat promises an intense dive into themes of bravery and diplomacy inspired by true events. With a gripping narrative centered on high-stakes negotiations and political intrigue, the film has already generated significant buzz. While the trailer is yet to drop, the first-look poster, shared by John Abraham on social media, features him in a sharp formal suit and a striking chevron mustache.
He captioned, "Honored to bring this story of courage and diplomacy to life." John is set to play a government official tackling a critical situation. More plot details will be unveiled as the release date approaches.
Cast and Crew of The Diplomat
Starring John Abraham in the lead role, The Diplomat is backed by an impressive production team, including Bhushan Kumar, John Abraham, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, and Rakesh Dang.
Presented by T-Series, JA Entertainment, and Wakaoo Films in partnership with Fortune Films, the movie is co-produced by Shiv Chanana, Minnakshi Das, and Rajat Bedi. Written by Ritesh Shah, the film's distribution across India is being handled by Panorama Studios, ensuring its broad reach.
7 best John Abraham action movies that will keep you on the edge of your seat