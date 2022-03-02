Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Neha Dhupia opens up on gender disparity in Bollywood; Lauds Aamir Khan for THIS reason

Neha Dhupia – the actress doesn’t need an introduction and is known for her impressive line of work. The diva had made her big Bollywood debut with the 2003 release Qayamat: City Under Threat and has carved a niche for herself with her impressive acting chops. While Neha has left a mark with her line of work in almost 19 years of her career, the Shootout at Lokhandwala actress feels that gender disparity continues to exist in the industry over the years.

In her exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla for Woman Up Season 3, Neha spoke about the gender disparity and believes that women have a lot more to prove most of the time. She said, “The first time around it will be like ‘oh, script achi thi’, the next time around ‘role acha tha’, the third time around, ‘acha thik hai’ and by then, other men don’t want to work with her in the business because they are like – ‘okay fine, maybe she has become her own hero and the film could be about her’”. Furthermore, Neha also emphasized that times are changing in the industry now.

Stating an example of Aamir Khan, the actress said, “Kudos to an actor like Aamir for his film Secret Superstar where he played a smaller role and he put all the female parts above him – the mother, the daughter, all of it. It’s so good. That’s what I am saying, when the biggest star come forward and do films like this, that’s when you feel that it’s all for the love of acting but then there is a flip side to it as well. The disparity is also, another one would be pay disparity but that’s a gap”.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Neha was last seen in A Thursday starring Yami Gautam in the lead. Neha was seen playing the role of ACP Catherine Alvarez in the thriller drama.

