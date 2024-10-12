5 Things To Learn About Postpartum Depression From Jean Elie And Lauren Lapkus' Roles In Another Happy Day

Insecure alum Jean Elie and Orange Is The New Black star Lauren Lapkus' Another Happy Day, a comedy movie about postpartum depression, which premiered at Vail Film Festival in December 2023 is now streaming on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

The film revolves around Lapkus (Joanna), an artist and new mom, who is not well-equipped with taking care of her newborn and upset about not making any art.

The official synopsis of the movie dubs Joanna as "a total nut" who is "desperate for some company" after giving birth. It also stars Elie as Lapkus' husband (Lucien), who considers himself a mothering expert and is navigating through the ups and down of postpartum depression from a father's POV.

Amid the online release of Another Happy Day, Jean Elie and Lauren Lapkus spoke to People Magazine about what the movie taught them about postpartum depression.

In the wake of the interview, here are 5 things about postpartum depression we can learn from Elie and Lapkus' own understanding of the condition.

1) What is Postpartum Depression? Understanding the condition

Speaking to the aforementioned publication, Jean Elie said he "didn't really know too much about postpartum, and what it's like" prior to being cast as Lucien.

It is highly important for new parents to have a detailed understanding of postpartum depression in order to deal with the condition. According to Cleveland Clinic, postpartum depression is a form of depression that happens after giving birth.

The condition reportedly stems from the emotional, hormonal, physical, financial and social changes in the life of new parents after welcoming a child.

It is often associated with severe mood swings, feeling of extreme sadness or loneliness, anxiety, guilt, frequent crying spells and inability to take care of the new born.

While Cleveland Clinic says at least 1 in 7 new mothers experience postpartum depression, recent studies have shown the condition can also effect new fathers. As per the UT Southwestern Medical Centre, paternal depression can occur in 1 out of 10 dads.

2) Postpartum Depression is often ignored or misunderstood

During her interview, Lauren Lapkus said, "Postpartum depression is nuanced and so easily missed." While discussing her role in the movie, the actress also said, that she hopes "this special film that will hopefully spark more discussions about this very common yet underrepresented experience."

From this we learn that signs of postpartum depression are often ignored and may still be considered "underrepresented" despite being a relatively common phenomenon.

Many new parents often fail to recognize postpartum depression by likening it to regular changes after pregnancy or a condition called "baby blues," which affects 50% and 75% of parents after delivery.

As per Cleveland Clinic, baby blues can begin in the first week of delivery and eventually subside within two weeks without the need for any treatment.

However, it is essential to recognize postpartum depression since it is a condition far more serious than baby blues. It requires professional help and should not be left untreated.

3) Paternal depression can make you feel lonely

While speaking to People, Jean Elie revealed that his role in Another Happy Day taught him that "as a man, you could feel lonely in the relationship too, even though you guys planned on doing this together."

The biggest takeaway from the statement is in terms of fatherhood, postpartum depression can make a man feel that he is alone in the relationship, despite planning to start a family together with his partner.

According to UT Southwestern Medical Centre, while men want to be part of the new experience as much as women, some father experiencing postpartum depression can feel disconnected with the mom and child.

4) Postpartum depression in new moms can affect their partners too

Speaking about his Another Happy Day character, Elie said, "Lucien felt like he was in it by himself raising a child with someone who felt no connection with their child."

This shows how postpartum depression in new mothers can impact their male significant others. A study conducted by to UT Southwestern Medical Centre shows that at least half of men having partners who experience postpartum depression often show signs of depression themselves as well.

5) The key is be there for each other and navigating through the situation together

Highlighting the importance of new parents being there for each, Elie said, "You guys symbiotically need each other." He also mentioned how as a man, "all I can do is try to do as much as I possibly can to either make her life easier or to be of assistance."

The biggest takeaway from the statement is how new parents should understand the importance of actively being in each other's lives while embracing a new phase.

If either of the parties show signs of postpartum depression, it is essential to seek professional help and experiment remedies like couple's therapy, psychotherapy, meditation and other methods of treatment as suggested by mental health expert.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

