Grammys 2025: Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish Miss Out on Awards for the First Time Since 2022; Details Inside

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish are shut out of the 67th edition of the Grammy Awards, which were held on Sunday (February 2). This is the first year since 2022 that the musicians walked out of the venue without an award in their hands.

Though the singers could not step on the stage to recite their victory speeches, they were snapped having a good time cheering for their fellow musicians who took the prizes home.

While Swift was running for six positions at the ceremonies, Eilish was nominated in seven categories, which she lost to other artists, who impressed the audience and the jury a little more.

That’s the Way I Loved You crooner stepped into the hall wearing a red dress, which looked radiant upon her. She did step up to present the award to Beyonce, who won in the category of Best Country Album.

Meanwhile, the musician raised a toast for Kendrick Lamar, who went on to bag the prize for Record of the Year.

Swift also shared a sweet moment with Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s son, Genesis, who twirled around and shook a leg with the musician.

As for Eilish, the artist was singing and dancing along with the crowd during Charli XCX’s performances of Von Dutch and Guess.

Amidst the ongoing ceremony, the Oscar-winning star clicked pictures with Chappel Roan and Sabrina Carpenter while also sharing laughs and conversations with the other musicians.

As the ceremony progressed, Eilish performed her hit song, Birds of a Feather, to honor her hometown of Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift has received 13 Grammy awards throughout her career, while Eilish stands at 9 prizes.