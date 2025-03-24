Alan Cumming to Host 2025 BAFTA TV Awards: Date, Details, and Where to Watch

Alan Cumming will host the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises, the British Academy announced on Monday, March 24.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, May 11, at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London. Cumming, known for his work in television, film, and theater, is hosting the BAFTA TV Awards for the first time.

“We’re delighted that Alan Cumming will be hosting this year’s BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises,” said Emma Baehr, executive director of awards & content at BAFTA. “He will definitely bring a playful sense of mischief and fun to the ceremony, so audiences should expect the unexpected at Britain’s biggest celebration of TV.”

Alan Cumming has built a diverse career across multiple entertainment fields. He won a Tony and Olivier Award for his performance in Cabaret and gained critical acclaim for his role as Eli Gold in The Good Wife, which earned him a Golden Globe and an Emmy as an executive producer as per the Hollywood Reporter.

More recently, he has gained popularity as the host of The Traitors U.S., a role that won him two Emmys and two Critics Choice Awards.

His acting credits also include GoldenEye, Spy Kids, and The Good Wife, among many others. With his signature charm and wit, he has won over audiences worldwide, making him a strong choice to host this year’s BAFTA Television Awards.

The BAFTA Television Awards will be broadcast live in the UK on BBC One and iPlayer. The awards will also be available internationally through BritBox in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the Nordics.

In Australia, the event will air on Foxtel, while viewers in Africa and the Middle East can watch it on AlThaqafeya and MBC Channels. Additionally, Rewind Networks will stream the event across 13 countries in Asia.

P&O Cruises remains the headline sponsor for the third consecutive year. Last year’s BAFTA TV Awards, which saw Top Boy and Happy Valley win two major awards each, drew an average audience of 2.7 million viewers on BBC One and iPlayer.

The nominations for the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards will be announced on Thursday, March 27. Some of the expected top contenders include Baby Reindeer, Mr Bates vs the Post Office, and The Traitors UK.