Amid Break-up Rumors, Barry Keoghan Reveals THIS Song From Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N' Sweet Album Is His Favorite

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter's relationship is all everyone is talking about amid her new album Short n' Sweet's release! To show his affection for his beloved girlfriend and support her, the Irish actor has gone a step ahead.

Taking his excitement to social media, the Satlburn star shared his favourite track from the recently released album of Carpenter. The 31-year-old actor was seen resharing the Instagram post of Carpenter where she had announced that a new digital edition of Short n’ Sweet is coming out soon.

In the stories of Barry Keoghan, he was seen encouraging his fans and followers to purchase the art of Carpenter. The caption he wrote, “BAD CHEM my fave just sayin m’darlin.” The digital release will be aptly called Short n’ Sweet(er). For the already excited fans of the Looking at Me songstress, this new digital release will also include a previously unreleased track which is called Busy Woman.

While he had tagged the Read Your Mind songstress Barry Keoghan also shared a link to the new digital album. In the original post of Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan was seen commenting “Lets feckin go!!” along with an emoji of fire

This new act of affection and love from Barry Keoghan has come amid break-up rumors with Sabrina Carpenter. This latest move by Keoghan seemingly acts as a confirmation that the two are still dating and are healthy together.

For those who haven't watched the music video of Please Please Please by Sabrina Carpenter, you can catch the Oscar-winning actor showing off his fabulous skills and passionate love for his girlfriend in it.

Advertisement

About the digital exclusive version of Carpenter’s latest album, it will be available only via her online store that too for a limited period of time.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter first sparked dating rumors back in December 2023. This was when they were spotted together during an outing in Los Angeles. Then during this year’s Met Gala that happened in the month of May, the two love birds made their first appearance together. A source close to them stated to US Weekly, “They really took things slow at first, but the relationship is going strong.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s latest album Short n’ Sweet was released on August 23, 2024.

ALSO READ: Barry Keoghan Joins Peaky Blinders' Movie Cast Alongside Cillian Murphy & Rebecca Ferguson; Details