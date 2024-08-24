Angelina Jolie's Dad Jon Voight Calls Out Brad Pitt And Asks Him To End His 'Nonsense'; 'Wish They'd Find A Way'

It has been more than eight years since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been fighting over legal issues following their separation. From the custodial battle of their six children to the French winery case, the couple have been locked in a number of disputes.

Now the father of the actress, Jon Voight, has come forward to address the issue between the couple while calling out Brad Pitt in his statement.

Jon Voight, who is known for his fabulous performances in films such as Anaconda, National Treasure, Mission Impossible, and more, shared his views on the ongoing family struggles. Speaking to Fox News Digital, he said that he doesn’t talk to his grandchildren "as much as (he'd) like." While prompting his upcoming movie, Reagan, he called out Brad Pitt and talked about the resolution of the couple's ongoing legal battle.

"I wish they'd find a way to make peace," Voight stated. He then went on to add that the six kids of the Bullet Train actor and Angelina Jolie need stability, stressing that he loves his grandchildren and his daughter Jolie a lot. He expressed that he expects Brad to step up to do what he has to do, "end this nonsense."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 after being married for two great years. The couple had chosen to go separate ways, allegedly after getting into a physical altercation on a plane. Before they tied the knot on August 14, 2014, they shared a romantic relationship, all of which ended after twelve years of being together.

After both stars became legally single in 2019, the actress was granted sole custody of their minor kids, and Brad Pitt was granted joint custody for a short period. Later, the Wolfs actor was granted custodial time with the minors. At present, the custodial issues are still unclear.

The couple also got into a legal battle over their French winery, Château Miraval, as Pitt sued Jolie for breach of contract in 2022. Meanwhile, speaking of Jon Voight, he will be next seen in the biographical drama movie Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid, Penelope Ann Miller, and more.

The movie focuses on Ronald Reagan’s life and will be told by Viktor Ivanov, a former KGB agent, who will be played by Angelina Jolie’s father.

Reagan will be released on August 30, 2024.

