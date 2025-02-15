BAFTA Awards 2025: From The Brutalist to Conclave; Here Are Our Predictions for Upcoming Award Show

The 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Arts is set to honor some of the best projects and performances of last year on Sunday, February 16. The Brutalist, Conclave, Emilia Pérez, and others are some of the frontrunners in major categories this year.

But would you bet for these critically acclaimed films to take the trophies home? It’s always hard to judge when it comes to prestigious award ceremonies such as the BAFTAs. Moreover, the recent controversies associated with Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón have derailed the winners’ predictions to some extent.

Nevertheless, we are here with our prediction for this year’s BAFTA winners with reasonable explanations. Check it out!

Best Film

The Brutalist has a high possibility of winning this title. When Sean Baker helmed rom-com Anora beat the critically acclaimed historical drama starring Adrian Brody at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, it left people surprised.

The movie might win big at the BAFTAs this year; even Gold Derby predicts a win for The Brutalist. However, we predict that Conclave will give tough competition to films in this category.

Best Actor

We predict that Adrian Brody will take the Best Actor award home for his chilling performance in The Brutalist. The second time could be the charm for Brody, who was previously nominated in the category in 2003 for his performance in The Pianist.

Best Actress

For this category, our fingers are pointing at none other than Demi Moore. The actress stunned critics and audiences alike in the body-horror movie The Substance. Moreover, her moving speech at the 2025 Golden Globes about being labeled as a “popcorn actress” and not getting enough recognition for her earlier work might give her more of an edge at winning this race.

Best Director

Though there are several incredible films to choose from, our top pick is Coralie Fargeat for The Substance. The detailed picturization of a woman’s perspective on her body was masterfully achieved by Fargeat. Our special shoutout goes to Denis Villeneuve for Dune: Part II.

Best British Film

The nomination list in this category is jam-packed! There are great ones to choose from, but Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap takes the cake for us—the semi-fictional retelling of the lives of the rap trio from Belfast, Northern Ireland.