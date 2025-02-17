BAFTAs 2025: Conclave Wins Outstanding British Film; Defeats Gladiator II, Bird, and More

Edward Berger’s Conclave won the prize for Outstanding British Film at the BAFTA Awards held at the Royal Festival Hall in London. The movie defeated top contenders like Gladiator II, Bird, Kneecap, Hard Truths, and Blitz.

Moreover, it was the only film of the year to be nominated in both the categories: Outstanding British Film and Best Film. Following the winner’s announcement, the filmmaker stepped up on the stage to accept the prize and deliver his acceptance speech.

Showing his gratitude to the audience as well as the cast of the film, Berger said in his speech, “Institutions that used to bring us together are bringing us apart, and sometimes it’s hard to keep the faith in that situation, but that’s why we make movies and that’s why we made this movie.”

He further added, “Thank you very much. There’s a crack in everything but that's how the light gets in.”

Meanwhile, Conclave received the maximum nods at the award ceremony this year. The movie led the race with 12 nominations, followed by other notable titles. The 2024 movie is not Berger’s first to have received this many nods, as the director’s previous project, All Quiet on the Western Front, managed to get 14 nominations.

As for the latest film, Conclave is based on Robert Harris’ novel of the same name, which was released in 2016. The story is set in the Vatican City, and is available to stream on Peacock.

